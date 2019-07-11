PLATTSBURGH — Incumbent North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is maintaining a significant campaign finance lead over her challenger in the 21st District race. Read More ⇒
Latest News
- Watertown man charged with felony aggravated DWI
- ‘Bigger, better’ Woodsmen’s on tap for this weekend in Tupper Lake
- Ag Protection Plan in Lewis County to get first update in 15 years with help of state grant
- Brasher Falls man reaches milestone 100th birthday
- Stefanik, Cobb report campaign funds; Collections impressive for off year, political analyst says
MASSENA — Members of the United Steelworkers are voting Thursday on a new contract with Arconic. Locally, the Massena vote for the approximately 132 Arconic employees will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the United Steelworkers union hall on Woodlawn Avenue. Read More ⇒
LISBON — A boy, who police say was not yet 2 years old, was struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening on Bull Run Road. Read More ⇒
The report came in before sunrise, sending members of the Niagara Parks Police scrambling to get to the thundering waterfalls early Tuesday. Read More ⇒
WATERTOWN — Five downtown properties owned by real estate developer Brian H. Murray are about to change hands. Read More ⇒
POTSDAM — Instead of taking baby steps during its first year, the North Country Children’s Museum got off to a running start. Read More ⇒
PLATTSBURGH — There is a new standard for climbing the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondacks. Read More ⇒
WATERTOWN — A two-block section of Arsenal Street that’s become known as one of the most dangerous in the city to cross is getting some major changes. Read More ⇒
WATERTOWN — Samuel and Brandy Cervantes brought their three kids to the Jefferson County Fair for opening night on Tuesday. Read More ⇒
WATERTOWN — Farmers and local officials are seeking state and federal assistance for what could be an eventual shortage of crops and feed supplies due to excessive rain and cold weather. Read More ⇒
WATERTOWN — Women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe will return to the Salmon Run Mall in November, less than a year after it shuttered. Read More ⇒
Surrounded by family and friends, Gladys White, a resident at Samaritan Keep Home, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Tuesday at the nursing home in Watertown. Read More ⇒
GOUVERNEUR — The state’s Department of Public Services is investigating the cause of the July 2 gas line break that prevented people from entering Gouverneur Hospital, 77 W. Barney St., and closed some streets for several hours. Read More ⇒
The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team won its fourth World Cup Sunday, taking home back-to-back trophies, bringing an outpouring of support. Read More ⇒