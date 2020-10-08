CANTON - Nearly seven months have passed since concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shut down high school athletics throughout New York State.
Later today and Saturday morning, the Northern Athletic Conference is slated to get back on track with the start of the varsity soccer and cross country seasons for boys and girls. What was originally a very busy opening weekend schedule has already been pared down by school closures caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the Massena Central, Potsdam Central and, most recently, Edwards-Knox Central districts. The last time Section 10 hosted any scholastic athletics was March 11 when the Madrid-Waddington boys and St. Lawrence Central girls basketball teams posted a twinbill sweep over their Section 7 counterparts at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium in the first round of the NYSPHSAA Class C playoffs.
The 2020 NAC soccer season is scheduled to kick-off this afternoon with a total of five varsity matchups - three boys and two girls. The three boys games have Norwood-Norfolk boys going up against East rival Chateaugay starting at 4:15 p.m. while OFA takes on Franklin Academy under the lights in Ogdensburg in a Central Division game set to begin at 7 p.m. and Hammond hosts Heuvelton in a West debut starting at 4 p.m. The two girls games pit FA at home to OFA and Hammond on the road against Heuvelton, both starting at 4 p.m.
The Saturday soccer openers on the boys side include a pair of East Division games - Colton-Pierrepont at Parishville-Hopkinton and Madrid-Waddington at St. Lawrence Central - along with Harrisville hosting West rival Hermon-Dekalb. In the girls matchups, C-P plays host to P-H, SLC welcomes M-W and Tupper Lake travels to Chateaugay in East debuts while a pair of West openers have N-N hosting Morristown and Harrisville heading to H-D.
All the Saturday soccer action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Also scheduled for Saturday is a pair of NAC cross country season openers with Norwood-Norfolk hosting a dual meet against Canton starting with the varsity boys race at 9 a.m. FA is slated to host a tri-meet in Malone against Brushton-Moira and Tupper Lake.
--------
OPENING SCHEDULE
The NAC
BOYS SOCCER
Friday: Heuvelton at Hammond 4 p.m., Chateaugay at N-N 4:15 p.m., FA at OFA 7 p.m.
Saturday: H-D at Harrisville, C-P at P-H, M-W at SLC (all games 10 a.m.).
Tuesday: OFA at Gouverneur, Morristown at Hammond (both games 4 p.m.).
Wednesday: M-W at BMC, P-H at Chateaugay, Harrisville at Heuvelton, Gouverneur at FA, Lisbon at Morristown, SLC at C-P (all games 4 p.m.).
Thursday: Canton at Salmon River 4 p.m.
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday: Hammond at Heuvelton, OFA at FA (both games 4 p.m.).
Saturday: Harrisville at H-D, SLC at M-W, Morristown at N-N, Tupper Lake at Chateaugay, P-H at C-P (all games 10 a.m.).
Tuesday: Gouverneur at OFA 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Salmon River at Canton 4 p.m., FA at Gouverneur 4 p.m., Heuvelton at Harrisville 4 p.m., N-N at H-D 4 p.m., Morristown at Lisbon 4 p.m., SRF at Tupper Lake 4 p.m., BMC at M-W 4 p.m., C-P at SLC 4 p.m., Chateaugay at P-H 4:45 p.m.
Thursday: Massena at FA 4 p.m.
-------
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday: Canton at N-N; BMC, Tupper Lake at FA (both meets 9 a.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.