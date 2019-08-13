MARTINSBUG — Cars crowded the sides of the road and people filled the lawn at the Martinsburg Cemetery on Sunday. It was a Sunday of sunshine, and much wind, for the honoring of Shadrach Snell, War of 1812 prisoner of war, and Job Snell, patriot and father of Shadrach.
“I hope my papers don’t blow away,” Bette S. Lathan, organizer of this ceremony, said with a smile during her opening remarks. The crowd of more than 70 people chuckled before becoming solemn again as Mrs. Lathan continued. “We needed to honor a young lad that went off to war and never came home.”
With nods of agreement from the attendees, a meaningful and memorable service commenced. The Rev. Canon Samuel Lundy opened in prayer while both Martinsburg supervisor, Terry Thisse, and State Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, R-117th District, offered brief remarks.
“Today, a quest is being fulfilled,” Mary Raye Casper, national president of the Daughters of 1812, said.
Shadrach Snell, born in Rhode Island and raised in Martinsburg, was documented to be between the ages of 16 and 19 when he joined the first group of U.S. soldiers passing through Lewis County.
Upon reaching Sackets Harbor, young Mr. Snell joined Col. Christopher P. Bellinger’s Volunteer Regiment and later re-enlisted in Capt. Forsyth’s Company. It was after re-enlisting when Mr. Snell’s journey as an American soldier took a fatal turn.
With the First Regiment Rifles, the young fighter was captured by the British army Sept. 6, 1814, during the Battles at Plattsburgh.
Marched off to Dartmoor Prison, Princetown, Devon, England, Mr. Snell spent six months in arguably the most horrendous wartime prison camp.
The War of 1812 saw an end in February 1815, “but the English weren’t in a hurry to allow us repatriation of our POWs,” Mrs. Lathan reminded.
The release of American prisoners commenced in April of 1815, and having fought to preserve the freedom of his fellow countrymen and women, young Mr. Snell was unable to reattain his own as he died March 16, 1815, in the prison.
He and 270 other Americans at Dartmoor were buried outside of the prison walls in mass, unmarked graves.
And now, 204 years later, Shadrach Snell was brought home in spirit with the unveiling of his military marker and the laying of wreaths around the stone, completed by organization members as well as family descendants, who willingly and happily traveled from all over the country to attend this ceremony.
In honor of Job Snell, wreaths were also placed around the flagpole.
“We’re all honored that you would all come and honor Shadrach and Job Snell. Thank you all for coming to help the family honor these men,” Sue Kosloske, Snell family descendant, spoke.
Other comments were given by Lee Hinkleman, American Legion Post 162 Commander; Dr. Tim Abel, of the Forsyth Rifles; Anee Davis, honorary vice president, president of U.S. Daughters of 1812 and of the General Jacob Brown Chapter; and George Gydesen, state president of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Cheryl Kapher, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and General William Floyd Chapter, offered some inspirational commentary when she stated, “Everyone has a story.” The greatest American novel, she stated, is collectively found in cemeteries across the nation where brave men and women, who had fought for freedom, were buried.
She encouraged all to document their unique family history so as to prevent the riveting accounts of these men and women from being buried alongside them.
To conclude the military honors, the American Legion Post 162 and the Marine Corps League 754 lined up and performed the 21-gun salute.
With gun smoke in the air and a sense of pride swelling in hearts, the ceremony came to a close and the crowd mingled in friendly conversation before making their way over to Greystone Manor for refreshments.
