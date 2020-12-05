MALONE — Bare Hill Correctional Facility has reported 83 people in quarantine and two in isolation, officials said Saturday.
Nine new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday in Franklin County.
Five people have recently recovered, bringing the known infections to 72 Franklin County residents, according to the County Manager’s Office.
Seven Franklin County residents have died due to complications brought on by the virus.
There are currently 339 residents listed as in quarantine or isolation, officials said.
Since the start of the pandemic, 343 people in the county have tested positive. Cumulatively, county officials suspect there have been as many as 422 total cases, based on symptoms.
State officials have reported the positivity rate for the county at 4.08%.
The 7-day rolling average is 2.14%. while the 14-day rolling average is 1.9%.
