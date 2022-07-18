The Department of Environmental Conservation has a fact sheet on wild parship on its website.
What is wild parsnip?
Wild parsnip is an invasive plant from Europe and Asia that has become naturalized in North America. It is well suited for colonizing disturbed areas but can also be found in open fields and lawns.
How to identify:
Wild parsnip can grow up to five feet tall and has hollow, grooved stems that are hairless. Leaves resemble large celery leaves. They are yellow-green, coarsely toothed and compound, with 3 to 5 leaflets. Small, yellow flowers are clustered together in a flat-topped array approximately 3 to 8 inches across. Flowering usually occurs during the second year of growth, starting in May or June and lasting for 1 to 2 months. Seeds are flat, brown, and slightly winged to facilitate wind dispersal in the fall.
How to protect yourself from wild parsnip:
• Learn to identify wild parsnip at different life stages.
• Do not touch any parts of the plant with bare skin.
• Wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts, pants, boots and eye protection if working near wild parsnip to prevent skin contact with the sap.
Synthetic, water-resistant materials are recommended.
If contact with sap occurs…
• Wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water, and keep it covered for at least 48 hours to prevent a reaction.
• If a reaction occurs, keep the affected area out of sunlight to prevent further burning or discoloration, and see a physician.
Report an infestation:
If you believe you have found wild parsnip…
• Take a picture of the entire plant and close-ups of the leaf, flower and/or seed.
• Note the location (intersecting roads, landmarks or GPS coordinates).
• Report the infestation to iMapInvasives at www.NYiMapInvasives.org.
For more information, contact DEC Forest Health at 845-256-3111 or email ghogweed@dec.ny.gov.
