Winners for the Augustinian Academy Halloween Costume Contest included in front, from left, Gracen Williams, Sadie Sligar and Gavin Sundberg. Row two winners were Joey Sherman, Garrett Siebold, Grant Campeau, Gabriela Guzman and Ryan Guzman. In row three were Anna Clarkson, Isaiah Ball Mrs. Kim Schexnayder, Emma Farrel-Montalvo and Cheyanne Walseman. As the students walked around the block, treats were handed out by the American Legion, Fuller Insurance, Central Rivers Power, Tim Farley’s Law Office, Carthage Savings & Loan. Judges for the costume contest were Joanne Sligar, Nicki Murphy, Tammy Charette and Michelle Buckingham. Prizes were donated by Joanne and Michael Sligar in memory of their son, Christopher.