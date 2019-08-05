Adams man charged with driving while intoxicated

ADAMS — State police charged Devon R. Noyes, 19, Adams, with driving while intoxicated at 3:02 a.m. Saturday at 58 W. Church St.

His blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.

Mr. Noyes was given an appearance ticket.

Further details were not available by state police.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.