ADAMS — The Adams Village Baptist Church, 24 E. Church St., will dedicate its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday to veterans who have served in the armed forces.
The church will welcome Army chaplain David Spooner, Fort Drum, who will deliver the morning message.
Guests are invited to stay after the service for coffee and conversation.
For more information, go to adamsvillagebaptistchurch.com.
