The Adams Village Baptist Church will hold its 22nd annual memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The service is intended to provide comfort to those who have lost loved ones during the past year. It is nondenominational and open to all. The Rev. Gary S. George will officiate, and the service will be followed by a reception.
