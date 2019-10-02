LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus has announced the rehearsal schedule for its 2019 Christmas concert.
The concert, “Son of God,” is at 4 p.m. Dec. 15, at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St., Lyons Falls.
Rehearsals will start from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church and will continue each Sunday, concluding on Nov. 24.
Another rehearsal has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, instead of on Sunday, Dec. 1.
There also will be a rehearsal on Dec. 8, and possibly one on Dec. 12, if needed.
The “Son of God” concert contains several choral works that are connected by a narration taken from the Gospel of Luke.
As always, new singers are welcome. No audition is required, but a commitment to attend rehearsals is necessary.
Anyone who wishes to sing in this concert but is unable to attend the first rehearsal should call Jan Yauger, 315-942-2046, to reserve the music.
