LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus will hold its first concert of the year at 4 p.m. March 1 at the Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St.
This concert, “Y’all Come: Hear the Music of Our Lives,!” will be a collection of traditional and familiar country music.
Songs will include “Hey, Good Lookin,” “Crazy,” “Walkin after Midnight,” “The Gambler’” and “I Walk the Line: The Music of Johnny Cash.”
The concert will be conducted by Peg Nuspliger, ACC director. Piano accompaniment will be provided by Sylvia Fici and percussion will be provided by Bill Sawyer. Tom Vaadi, a fiddler from LaFargeville, will add a special country touch to several of the arrangements.
Dick LeClar will be the announcer. According to the narration, the country songs that have been chosen “reflect the stories of our lives.”
Highlights will include choreographer Anna Engstrom and Michael Ferris dancing to “Y’All Come.” Cloggers from the Adirondack Cloggers and the Country Classic Cloggers will be featured in “Rocky Top.” A group of young musicians from area schools will perform “Mountain Music” under the direction of Claire Haile.
Soloists will be Angela Bartelotte, Michael Ferris, Todd Galarneau, Claire Haile, Steve Kennison, Don Mallette, Terry Marcy and Jason Matteson.
The concert will conclude with a sing-along with the audience.
Featured singers for it will be Michelle Smith and Chris Myers.
The concert is free to attend. Freewill donations for the purchase of music for future performances are accepted and encouraged.
This concert is made possible in part by a grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation through the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.