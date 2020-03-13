Adoptive mom writes rules for inquisitive strangers

Dear Abby,
I’m an adoptive mother who has had more than my fair share of inappropriate comments directed at me and my children. They usually come from strangers or acquaintances. I’m about up to here with them, so I thought I would write you about etiquette for interacting with adoptive families:
Though we may stand out to you, we think of ourselves as a family like any other. Please do NOT start a conversation with us that has the sole purpose of pointing out the obvious. Remember that my children have ears.
Please do not ask questions in front of them about them or their adoption. Don’t ask in private unless you are a close friend. Better yet, let me broach the subject.
Please do not ALWAYS comment on my daughters’ hair. Yes, it is nicely braided and decorated with beautiful beads. But isn’t there something else you can say about them? Maybe just once? And please don’t talk in front of them about how hard it must be for me to do their hair. I LOVE braiding it.
Please don’t say I am a saint for adopting them. I chose to adopt because I never wanted to have biological children. And please don’t say how nice it is for me to love them so much. Why would you expect that I wouldn’t love my children?
Please do not pity my children. They have amazing lives, are fiercely loved and have bright futures ahead. And please do not introduce me to others as someone “who has adopted two girls from Africa.” Because my daughters are black does NOT mean they are from Africa! I would much prefer you simply say, “Anne has two 8-year-old daughters.”
And last, please remember that you and I are both people who love our families, and we have more in common than you might think.
Anne From California
Thank you for a great letter. Sometimes well-meaning people simply don’t think about the impact their words can have when they begin a conversation. I hope my readers will take your words to heart because they are valid.
Dear Abby,
My boyfriend of three years got mad at me and destroyed all my late mother’s vintage jewelry. It had been in the family for 70 years. He apologized when I returned home, but I don’t think he is sincere. What should I do?
Stolen Memories In California
Your boyfriend appears to have serious anger management problems. What you should do is realize that the longer you two are together, the greater the chances of him damaging not only more of your property, but also even you. Continue this relationship ONLY if he starts anger management classes. If he refuses, end the romance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.