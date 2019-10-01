Alan Perry

Alan Lee Perry, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Tessera of Brandon nursing facility, Florida.
He was born on May 23, 1947, the son of the late Lawrence and Philena Hence Perry. He served in the Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He retired from Marcy Corrections.
He was a kind-hearted person who was always ready to offer a helping hand. He loved going to Las Vegas and the casinos. Some of his most favorite times were spent golfing with his nephews, Gary, Brian and Mike.
He is survived by his loving wife Denise of Oneida; two brothers, Gary (Ursula) of Taberg and Frank (Mary) of Malone; and a sister Joan Geppinger of Malone; also a son, Christian of Florida; a step-son Jim Burdick, step-daughter Crystal Nodine of Oneida and a step-daughter Dawn Tallini of Connecticut.; two grandsons, Hunter and Nicholas of Florida; and four step-grandchildren, Avery, Tanner, Alyssa, and Grace of Oneida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Mary Lou, brothers Lawrence and Robert.
There will be no calling hours and services will be private.
Don’t forget, “Who Loves Ya Baby!”
