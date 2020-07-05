Alana C. Parker and William G. Hatzis II

Alana Carrie Parker, Watertown, and William George Hatzis II, Tunkhannock, Pa., were married on May 23 at the home of Ms. Parker’s maid of honor in a backyard ceremony with Mr. Matthew Porter, Justice of the Peace, officiating.
The bride is the daughter of William J. Parker and Kimberly A. Parker, both of Watertown. The groom is the son of William G. Hatzis I and Robin Hatzis, Noxen, Pa. The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Tiandra Knight was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Sharon Richardson, sister of the groom; Kaylynn Parker, sister-in-law of the bride; and Julia Harrienger. Jasmine Richardson, niece of the groom, was flower girl.
Jacob Cook was best man. Groomsmen were Dylan Parker, brother of the bride; and Joshua Gillespie, cousin of the bride. Camden Richardson, nephew of the groom, was ring bearer.
A reception will be held at Savory Downtown, Watertown.
Mrs. Hatzis graduated from Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College, Watertown, with an associate degree in individual studies; and is BOCES LPN certified. She is enrolled at SUNY Canton in the bachelor’s degree program in healthcare management and works full-time as a LPN.
Mr. Hatzis graduated from Tunkhannock (Pa.) High School. He serves in the United States Army.
The couple resides in Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.