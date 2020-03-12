DIVISION I
ALL-NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
First Team: Co-MVP’s - Nick Morrell (Massena) and Cole Eakins (Potsdam), Ryan Letham (Massena), Rhett Palmer (Canton), Will Varney (Potsdam), Peter Coakley (Canton).
Second Team: Nick Linstad (Massena), Patrick Barclay (Massena), Peter Coakley (Canton).
OUTSTANDING SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM
Robert Reed (Canton), Matt Trimboli (Massena), Danner Dorothy (Potsdam).
ATHLETES OF DISTINCTION
Potsdam - Thomas Barstow, Sam Helenbrook, Romano Sergi, Will Varney.
Wayne Houmiel Team Sportsmanship Award: Canton.
WMSA Goaltender Award: Cole Eakins (Potsdam).
NorthCountrySports.net Scoring Leader: Will Varney (Potsdam).
Coaching Staff of the Year: Mike Trimboli, Ken Hurlbut, Chris LaPierre (Massena).
DIVISION II
ALL-NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
First Team: MVP - Kelson Hooper (OFA), Cade VanBuren (N-N), Tim Cook, Jr. (Salmon River), Brendan Phippen (SLC), Bobby Voss (N-N), Stephen Morley (OFA).
Second Team: Nolan O’Donnell (OFA), Trent King (FA), Trenton Barnes (Islanders), John McCall (N-N), Aadam Fakir (FA), Alex Oakes (Salmon River).
OUTSTANDING SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM
Jakob Lynch (Islanders), Josh Lyons (St. Lawrence Central), Jacob Harning (FA), Cobie Cree (Salmon River), Harrison Wert (OFA), Reed Gravlin (Norwood-Norfolk).
ATHLETES OF DISTINCTION
Franklin Academy - Jacob Harning, Mitchell Miletich, Callahan Rogers; OFA - Mark Barr, Kelson Hooper, Stephen Morley, Harrison Wert; Salmon River - Tim Cook, Jr., Alex Oakes, Ian French.
Vern Burrows Sportsmanship Award: Noah Adams (SLC).
Mel Tomalty Team Sportsmanship Award: Salmon River.
WMSA Goaltender Award: Kelson Hooper (OFA).
NorthCountrySports.net Scoring Leader: Bobby Voss (N-N).
Coaching Staff of the Year: Kevin St. Hilaire and Jay Perras (Franklin Academy).
