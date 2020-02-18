ALL-NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
First Team
MVP - Kennedy Emerson (Potsdam), Kayla Cunningham (Salmon River), Hannah Chilton (Massena), Kamryn Barnes (Islanders), Karley Green (Potsdam), Carli Cartier (Salmon River).
Second Team
Katherine Smith (Canton), Margaret Wilmshurst (Massena), Jenna Christopher (Islanders), Hannah Johnson (Salmon River), Karahkwenhawe White (Salmon River), Jessika Bullock (Potsdam).
--------
OUTSTANDING SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM
Kylie Letham (Massena), Miranda Bert-Brown (Islanders), Rylee Garrow (Salmon River), Lauren Bigwarfe (Potsdam), Kate Fobare (Canton).
-------
ATHLETES OF DISTINCTION
Kylie Letham (Massena), Olivia Moulton (Salmon River).
Coach of the Year: Kara Newtown of Salmon River.
