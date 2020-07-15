BRASHER FALLS - Alpine Seed held off Twin Pines Quick Stop and Dow Electric outscored Villnave Construction in the two High School Division openers of the 30th season for the Northern New York Box Lacrosse League on Wednesday at the Tri-Town Community Center.
Playing under strict social distancing guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus threat, the league became the first in the area to stage games since the pandemic began shutting organized sports at all levels in the United States in mid-March.
While Dow Electric and Alpine Seed logged wins in their debuts, Massena Savings and Loan netted a 17-12 decision over Town Line Market in the opening game of the Elementary Division season.
The WB Goodnow Agency is sponsoring Powerade Player of the Game awards through the entire 2020 season.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Alpine Seed 5, Twin Pines 4: Chase Cameron anchored the winning effort with a pair of goals as Player of the Game for Alpine Seed. Zack Dumers also netted a pair while Michael Saber tallied a singleton.
Goaltender Ashton Adams, who made 24 saves over the course of the High School Division games, earned Player of the Game in the losing cause. He also notched an assist for Twin Pines while Nick Morrell led the way offensively with a pair of goals. Noah Adams fashioned a goal and two assists. Jonah Burnett rounded out the scoring.
Dow 9, Villnave 4: The nightcap saw Player of the Game Jayden Ashley generate five goals in sparking Dow Electric to the win while Merrick Frary broke through for a pair.
For Villnave, netminder Cash Feeley, who stopped 21 shots through the two games, was named Player of the Game. Ethan LaRock (1 assist) and Ryan Letham scored solo goals.
Taking over between the pipes in the second game whenever the younger players groups took to the floor, Michael Moore recorded four saves in his league debut.
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
Massena Savings and Loan 17, Town Line Market 12: The opening game of the evening saw Xavier Clookey score four goals in being named Player of the Game for Massena Savings and Loan. AJ Saber also notched four goals followed by Kane Smith with three and Trenton Cayea with two while Vincent Portius and and Avery Weakfall both chipped in a goal and assist.
Brayden Ashley netted three goals and helped set up another as Player of the Game for Town Line Market. Easton Smith also scored three times and Olin Smith struck for another pair.
MONDAY’S GAMES
Elementary Division - Massena Savings and Loan vs. Town Line Market 5:30 p.m.; High School Division - Alpine Seed vs. Villnave Construction 6:45 p.m., Dow Electric vs. Twin Pines Quick Stop 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.