The team sponsored by Alpine Seed finished second in the 2020 Northern New York Box Lacrosse High School Division playoffs earlier this month at the Tri-Town Community Center in Brasher Falls. Coached by Chad St. Hilaire, team members included; Chase Cameron, Evan Dumers, Zack Dumers, Kellan Durham, Gabe Hornung, Cohen Lashomb, Matt Phippen, Connor Provost, Carson Roberts, Mike Saber, Jarrett St. Hilaire and Evan Smith. Alain St. Pierre/CO