Alzheimer’s Association provides support groups via phone, online

SYRACUSE - Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned its support groups from in-person meetings to gatherings that take place remotely. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times, but using telephone and online meeting services.
“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”
Support groups are open to all caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Some groups have specialized audiences, including spousal caregivers and individuals living with early-stage dementia. To obtain instructions on how to join a group by phone or online, call 315-472-4201 and dial ext. 228 at the prompt.
Moving groups to a virtual environment means that peer support is available on a more frequent basis.
“Our groups had previously been organized geographically and resources local to that area will still inform each group,” James said. “But, the nature of how we are operating right now allows us to offer a group to whomever needs one, whenever they need it.
Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals.
Upcoming meetings include:
· May 4, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group
· May 4, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
· May 5, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group
· May 6, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
· May 6, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group
· May 6, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
· May 8, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
· May 11, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group
· May 11, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
· May 11, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
· May 12, 1:30 p.m.: Chapterwide Chapter Support Group -1
· May 12, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
· May 12, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset Caregiver Support Group
· May 12, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
· May 13, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group
· May 14, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
· May 18, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group
· May 18, 3 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
· May 18, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
· May 19, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
· May 19, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group
· May 19, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
· May 20, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
· May 20, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group
· May 21, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
· May 21, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
· May 24, 5 p.m.: Chapterwide Chapter Support Group -2
· May 25, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
· May 26, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group
· May 26, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
· May 27, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group
· May 27, 3 p.m.: All Areas Partner/Spousal Support Group
· June 1, 6 p.m.: Vestal Caregiver Support Group
· June 1, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
· June 2, 5:30 p.m.: Ithaca Caregiver Support Group
· June 3, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
· June 3, 2 p.m.: Auburn Caregiver Support Group
· June 3, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
· June 8, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group
· June 8, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
· June 8, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
· June 9, 1:30 p.m.: Chapterwide Chapter Support Group -1
· June 9, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
· June 9, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset Caregiver Support Group
· June 9, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
· June 10, 6 p.m.: Little Falls Caregiver Support Group
· June 11, 1 p.m.: Vestal Early-Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
· June 12, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
· June 15, 1:30 p.m.: Owego Caregiver Support Group
· June 15, 3 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
· June 15, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
· June 16, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
· June 16, 4 p.m.: Johnson City Caregiver Support Group
· June 16, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201.
· June 17, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
· June 17, 6 p.m.: Norwich Caregiver Support Group
· June 18, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
· June 18, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
· June 22, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
· June 23, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
· June 24, 2 p.m.: Skaneateles Caregiver Support Group
· June 24, 3 p.m.: All Areas Partner/Spousal Support Group
· June 28, 5 p.m.: Chapterwide Chapter Support Group -2
· June 30, 1 p.m.: Clinton Caregiver Support Group
