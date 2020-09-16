Amber Comstock

Amber Lynn Comstock, 27, of North Bangor, NY., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home, while under the loving care of her family and Hospice of the North Country.
Born in Malone, NY., September 6, 1993, she was the daughter of Willard and Christene Wilcox Snyder, III. She graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone.
Amber was a homemaker and enjoyed camping.
On May 26, 2018, she was united in marriage to William Comstock, II., in Malone, NY. He survives.
Along with her husband, William, she is survived by her father, Willard Snyder, III. of Malone, her mother, Christene Wilcox of Florida, her step mother, Tina Nichols of Bombay, NY., one son, Kaleb Snyder at home, one daughter, Kelsy Comstock at home, three brothers, Damion and Gage Snyder both of Malone, NY. and Zack Martin of Brushton, NY., two sisters, Shantele Wilcox of Malone, NY. and Brittney Snyder of Missouri, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until Noon at the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home, in Malone, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at Noon in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Billy Bond officiating. Burial will be in the North Bangor Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Alice Ballard Fund of Hospice of the North Country, Inc. in Malone, NY., or to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
