POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam junior women’s cross country runners Marie Amell and Alice Menis (Schenectady) are the team award winners for the Fall 2019 season.
Amell has been named the program’s Most Valuable Player and Menis is the Coaches Award honoree.
Amell, a Potsdam Central graduate who has competed for the Bears for two seasons, ran in five meets for Potsdam this year. She posted her best 6K time of 26:29.8 at the SUNYAC Championships in New Paltz on Nov. 2. Amell’s career best 5K mark of 23:13 came at the SUNY ESF Mighty Oak Invitational on Oct. 19. She is also a member of the Bears track and field team.
Menis has run for Potsdam all three seasons and was a member of the track and field program the previous two years. She also posted personal bests in 5K and 6K meets this year. Menis ran a 5K time of 22:56 at the Plattsburgh Invitational on Sept. 7 and 6K time of 26:54.1 at the SUNY Poly Wildcat Classic on Sept. 21.
Bears Cross Country opens its 2020 season at the Plattsburgh Invitational on Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.