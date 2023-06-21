Carthage American Legion Auxiliary Unit 789 have Poppy Projects going onto the state competition. Sisters Christina Atkins and Jennifer Johnsen created a non-tradional Christmas decoration and Robbie Murphy created a centerpiece. Both won the learning respective divisions at Jefferson County America Legion Auxiliary Meeting held in April. Judging at the District level was on May 13 where the projects won again. Judging at the state level will take place at the Department Convention in Westchester the week of July 17.
