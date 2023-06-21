Carthage American Legion Auxiliary Unit 789 have Poppy Projects going onto the state competition. Sisters Christina Atkins and Jennifer Johnsen created a non-tradional Christmas decoration and Robbie Murphy created a centerpiece. Both won the learning respective divisions at Jefferson County America Legion Auxiliary Meeting held in April. Judging at the District level was on May 13 where the projects won again. Judging at the state level will take place at the Department Convention in Westchester the week of July 17.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.