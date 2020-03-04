Latest News
- Massena, Louisville involved in efforts to keep Massena Country Club open beyond 2020
- Jefferson County lawmakers advocates second amendment rights, don’t approve sanctuary
- Exterior work on Masonic Temple building to resume this summer
- Lewis County residents still more content than neighboring counties
- County court activity for Tuesday, March 3
- Songs of Les Misérables coming to Ogdensburg theater
- Massena Electric Department recognized as 2020 Tree Line USA recipient
- Potsdam Snack Pack Program to hold major fundraiser, celebrates continued success
