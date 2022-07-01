Perhaps you have received a survey from one of the proliferation of “green groups” asking if you have convenient access to green space, broadly defined as woods, parks, undeveloped land, and so on.
Turns out, an awful lot of people worldwide do not have such access, with all of its attendant benefits to physical and mental health. But that’s not a problem in Canton.
Before we go any further, let’s make clear that you do not need to possess a dog in order to enjoy the walks in Canton’s woods I am about to describe. You can do them with any pet – former acquaintances of ours used to take their pot-bellied pig for walks; it resembled an overloaded blimp – or no pet at all.
Nor are these the only walking routes around town. There are delightful sites like Bend in the River Park, and of course you can design any itinerary you like on the village’s six miles of streets, most – but unfortunately not all – of which are accompanied by sidewalks.
All that said, if you want to walk your dog or your pot-bellied pig or iguana or just yourself in woods and never leave Canton, partake of these options:
Falls Island. This is part of Heritage Park, on the north side of Main Street between the two Grasse River bridges. Park in the fan-shaped lot, stroll across the historic footbridge to Falls Island, and follow the loop on gravel, boardwalk and bedrock through time and nature while interpretive plaques describe both the human and natural pasts of a location that was once the heartbeat of Canton.
The Guyette Recreational Trail. This well-maintained path begins on Woods Drive near its intersection with Crary Drive. The sharp-eyed can discern some history here as well: Numerous black-barked apple trees and an occasional fragment of rusted barbed wire indicate that this was once agricultural land.
It’s also wise to be sharp-eyed here because this is part of the high school’s cross-country course, and in the fall, as you’re gazing at the palette of sparkling foliage above you, you may be bulldozed by a pack of young runners who will let nothing impede them in their quest for some distant finish line. I speak from personal experience.
This trail connects with the wide, paved Remington Trail, named for the famed nineteenth-century artist who was born and is interred in Canton. It circumnavigates the golf course / sewage treatment facility. (This is not as unpleasant as it sounds, thanks to the conscientious efforts of village crews skilled in odor elimination). It’s not all wooded; parts traverse open space, another attribute those aforementioned surveys suggest is in increasingly scarce supply. This is one of the most ecologically varied trails on our tour, with beech-maple stands, cedar groves, wetlands, brooks and meadows. It offers some entertaining hazards, too: there’s the crackling 765-Kv lines you have to walk under for a short distance, wondering what’s radiating you, and do keep alert for miscreant golf balls.
That’s all we have room for today, folks. We’ll be back next week with the rest. See if you can guess what they are. Hint: They probably wouldn’t exist were it not for Canton’s two colleges
