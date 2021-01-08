Annette Siverson Romanoff passed peacefully on January 6, 2020, after a long illness, with her husband David at her side.
Born August 18, 1959 to Marvin and Mary Siverson in Brooklyn, NY. She attended St. Joseph High School and CUNY College of Staten Island. She began her career in New York City as a Paralegal and Office Manager for the Law Office of Joseph Gatti. After moving to Chatham with her husband David in 2002, she was an assistant at the Chatham Public Library, and then became Office Manager at Romanoff Products Inc.
Annette will be remembered with great fondness by the loving family she left behind, her husband David, brothers Martin (Lalaine) and nephew Philip, and William (Marilyn) and niece Jackie. Brother in law Alan and nieces Juen, Anne, Nora (Joe), Jeanne, and nephew John (Diana). Special friends, Ron Bernstein, Suzanne Williams, Rebecca Gordon, Kaarin and Bob Lemstrom-Sheedy, Kyla Malmberg and her bonus nephews Parker and Travis. And, of course, her precious fur babies; Lambert, Thumper, Wiley and Augie.
Annette will always be remembered for her artistry in all things hand crafted. Her love of books and reading was of great enjoyment to her during her long illness, enabling her to explore, long after her body would not allow.
Annette received the very best of care and comfort in her last years by her caregivers, they were her angels here on Earth, her case managers Katherine and Karen, her aides Margie, Karen, Bonnie, Shalin, Katie, Dawn, Barbara, Jess, Heather and Cher.
Arrangements were provided by Wenk Funeral Home, Chatham and a gathering in her honor will be at a later date.
In remembrance, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to AnimalKind, 721 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534.
