REDWOOD — Better Festival, a free music and arts event, returns to Better Farm in Redwood from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Better Farm, a sustainability campus, animal sanctuary, artist colony and organic farm at 31060 Cottage Hill Road.
Featured will be vendors, a reflexology station, an art gallery, games, arts and crafts, farm tours and live music, including a live broadcast on Better Radio with disc jockey host Steve Daub of Clayton. Better Radio is a low-power FM station at WAIB 88.5 FM. run and managed by betterArts.
The music schedule:
n 3 to 5 p.m. Mr. Daub’s broadcast, featuring special guests and musical acts.
n 5 to 7 p.m.: Atkinson Family Bluegrass Band
n 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Double Barrel Blues Band
The festival will also have food and refreshments for sale. No outside food or drinks are permitted on the premises. Camping is available for $15 per person or guests can book rooms in the main farmhouse through Airbnb.
Better Farm has been a fixture in Redwood since 1970. The annual festival is designed to bring the community together and increase access to the arts for all.
For more information, write to info@betterfarm.org.
