WATERTOWN — The 71st annual North Country Arts Council Juried Fall Art Show begins tonight with a reception at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St.
The evening of art and music begins at 5 p.m. The award ceremony is at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to award-winning artists, there will be art displays by the late John Elwood Cook and a display and demonstration by artist Ginny Hovendon, who will sketch portraits.
Musical entertainment will be by the jazz-influenced group Rajah, with light refreshments served. Tickets to the event are $10 general admission and $8 for senior citizens, members of the military and council members. Youth age 18 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian will be admitted free.
The show will be on display through Saturday, Nov. 23 in the lobby of the Dulles State Office Building. The public is invited to view the exhibit, including artwork available for sale, during normal building business hours. Artwork can be purchased through the NCAC online store at nnyart.org.
