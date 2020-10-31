WEST CARTHAGE — The village of West Carthage will enact its winter parking ban Tuesday. Under the ban, motor vehicles may not be parked on any public street in the village between the hours of 2:30 and 6 a.m., through Saturday, April 1.
Village law states, “In the absence of the owner, operator or driver of said vehicle, it shall be lawful for the Police Department, the Fire Department or the Department of Public Works to forthwith remove said vehicle or cause the same to be removed to some suitable place, including a public garage, and the reasonable cost of such removal, including public garage storage charges, shall be borne and paid by such owner, operator or driver at the time he reclaims and takes possession of said vehicle.”
The Bridge Street public lot will have limited overnight public parking in order to allow bar patrons to leave their cars there overnight if necessary.
Village residents are also reminded that it is illegal to plow or blow snow into the streets.
