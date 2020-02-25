POTSDAM - A career night from junior Madison Ansari helped carry the Franklin Academy girls basketball team to a 60-41 win over Massena Central in the Section 10 Class A championship game Monday night at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.
Ansari entered the game needing 37 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau and finished with a career-high 34 points in leading the Lady Huskies to a second straight sectional title.
“Maddy had one heck of a game,” noted coach Shelley Skelly, who notched her 400th career victory in the win over Massena. “We knew that if he (Massena coach Adrian Taraska) started his twin towers (forwards Tori Jacobs and Tsiakoseriio David), we needed to get out and run. And that’s exactly what we did and that played right into our game plan.”
Ansari netted the only two FA three-pointers of the game in her career night along with pulling down seven rebounds while notching five assists and four steals.
FA will now take part in the Section 10 Overall playoffs, beginning with the semifinals on Wednesday, March 4, against an opponent yet to be determined. Regardless of the outcome in the overall tournament, the lady Huskies will host a yet-to-be-determined Section 2 champion in a 6 p.m. start right back on the same SUNY Potsdam hardwood on Tuesday, March 10.
“Malone played very well tonight,” said coach Taraska. “They got off to a big lead early and we never really caught back up.”
Ansari wasn’t the only FA player to reach double figures, as senior Leah Gallagher produced yet another double-double and finished off the title contest victory with 17 points, collected a total of 20 rebounds and chipped in four assists. Mackenzie Lane added five points, four rebounds and three assists to the win, while Ryleigh McCauley and senior Makenna Stone tossed in two points each. Senior guard Caitlin Douglas rounded out the FA scoring with a free throw.
Massena sophomore Tori Jacobs was a big force down low for the Red Raiders and scored a team-high 18 points with a strong, left-handed shot. Shaylena Mandigo followed with eight points, including two of the Raiders’ three triples, while senior Novaleigh LeGrow finished with six points, as the Lady Red Raiders concluded their season with a 9-12 mark. Savannah Gauthier scored three points in the season finale while junior Tsiakoseriio David had three points and Aryssa Hopps had two.
“Our plan was to try to get the ball inside to our bigs as much as possible but we didn’t get the ball movement and the player movement that we needed tonight,” noted Taraska.
Sparked by Gallagher, the Lady Huskies opened with a 10-0 run and led 12-4 after the first quarter. The Lady Red Raiders didn’t go away and equalled the FA output in the second stanza, but still trailed by eight points at the half.
FA continued its offensive production in the third quarter, increased its lead to 14 points toward the end of the period and carried a 10-point, 41-31 lead into the final eight minutes of Massena’s season. The Huskies didn’t stop there and poured in 19 more points during the fourth quarter, limited the Red Raiders to 10 points and pulled away for the 19-point victory.
“With the exception of a couple of lapses during the middle two quarters, the girls ran our offense to a tee,” said Skelly. “They moved the ball well, didn’t stand and wait, or just make one pass and shoot like we have done on several occasions during the season and really cut down on the unforced errors.”
“The girls really did a good job tonight,” she added. “It was the most relaxed I’ve seen them play this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.