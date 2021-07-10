Anthony Brodowski, Sr. 93, of Greenport, died peacefully on July 6, 2021 at The Pines in Catskill, NY. Born in Hudson on February 26, 1928, he was the son of the late John and Magdelina (Hornet) Brodowski.
Anthony Sr. graduated from Hudson High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1946-1949. He was the Superintendent of the print shop at the Universal Match Factory in Hudson, NY for 37 years, until they closed in 1988.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Sally (Mackey) Brodowski, and brother, John Brodowski.
He is survived by and will be missed by his sons Anthony Brodowski, Jr. and Daniel Brodowski, both of Hudson, grandchildren Trevor Brodowski, Travis (Jennifer) Brodowski, and Tyler (Vanessa) Brodowski, Ernest (Kristin) Brodowski, Daniel Brodowski, Jr.,and great grandchildren Logan, Matyas, Embry, Leyland, Cason, Tessa, and Gabe.
Anthony Sr. will be laid to rest at the Cedar Park Cemetery, beside his wife, Sally. At his request, there will be no calling hours.
