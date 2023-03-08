APW craft fair benefits freshman class

PARISH - APW Junior-Senior High School will host a craft fair on March 18 to benefit the APW freshman class. Over 40 vendors will be in attendance, with goods such as crocheted crafts, tumblers, kid’s bows, macramé, goat milk soap, hot sauce, honey and much more. Face painting, a basket raffle and a bake sale will also take place.
All proceeds from the fair will benefit the APW freshman class and their many events throughout high school, including the semi-formal, prom, and senior trip.
The fair will be hosted in the APW JSHS gymnasium and cafeteria from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
