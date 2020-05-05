With the announcement last Friday that all schools in New York State would remain closed to students through to summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 high school spring sports season officially became a disappointing paradox - it will long be remembered for having never happened.
“Back in January, this was the furthest thing on anyone’s mind. We were more concerned with things like still having snow on the fields and dealing with the usual kinds of postponements because of weather. We never thought it would come to this,” said Massena Central Athletic Director Gavin Regan.
“We have a lot of student-athletes here and obviously, not being able to play and compete is devastating for all of them, especially the seniors, but there’s no question the state made the right decision,” he added.
Based on enrollment, Massena Central is the largest school district among the 24 comprising Section 10 and fields a total of 15 spring sports teams at the varsity, junior varsity and modified levels. Close to 260 student-athletes were slated to don their Red Raider uniforms.
Potsdam Central and Salmon River Central boast similar numbers to Massena for their spring teams while Parishville-Hopkinton and Colton-Pierrepont, like the vast majority of the schools in the district, sit at the other end of the enrollment scale but still average more than 60 participants in their spring sports programs. The Norwood-Norfolk Central and St. Lawrence Central stand in the middle with more than 100 each.
“It’s a tough situation for everyone involved with sports here,” said Potsdam AD Mark Wilson. “Now that we don’t have them, we realize more what a big part of our lives they are.”
With the return of the golf team following a one-year absence, Potsdam also had a total of 15 teams scheduled to compete this spring with more than 270 signed up to be Sandstoner student-athletes.
“I feel bad for our seniors and they’re having no last hurrah but we all have to look at the big picture,” Wilson noted. “We’ll eventually have sports again but we have to be smart and follow the guidelines that we’ve been following.”
“There’s still a lot of trial and error going on but we’re going to learn a lot and be better prepared in the future if something like this happens again,” he added. “Hopefully, only one season is going to be affected.”
At Salmon River Central, 14 teams consisting of more than 240 student-athletes will be sidelined by the threat of COVID-19.
“Our spring sports teams carry more kids than any other season,” said AD Shawn Miller, a member of the 1992 Shamrocks hockey team that skated to the NYSPHSAA Division II championship. “I can’t even imagine what it’s like being a kid right now.”
“I’ve had some student-athletes reach out to me on the internet and at this point, I’m at a loss for words,” he added. “I tell them I know it’s not fair but there really isn’t much anyone can do about it.”
Norwood-Norfolk and St. Lawrence Central both field half as many teams and dress roughly half as many participants for their spring sports programs and both are also dealing with their own doses of pandemic irony.
“It’s not a good situation for anyone right now,” said N-N Athletic Director Nate Plantz. “Not having a season is disappointing but it’s necessary.”
“One of the tougher things for me is, every day I come to work and I drive past our baseball diamond. We’ve been fighting drainage issues ever since we had it built and after last season, we had the whole infield tilled and new dirt was brought in. It looks great but there it sits, empty,” he added, referring to the upgraded Vern Burrows Field.
Meanwhile in Brasher Falls, recently renovated Randy Riggs Field was set to become the new home for the SLC lacrosse program after being christened by the football and soccer teams last fall.
“They started working on the new turf field as soon as lacrosse season ended. Our lacrosse team did get on it one evening for practice that first week but that was it,” noted Larries’ AD Joey Reome. “The other bad irony for us is, we had a number of seniors who were on both the football and the lacrosse teams and now they are losing out on their senior game for the second time. The guys that were on the football team didn’t get to play because Malone forfeited the night they were supposed to play us in our last home game.”
“I thank all our seniors for all they’ve done for us over the years. They’re a great group of student-athletes that really represented their school well,” he added. “It would be interesting to see 20 years from now what they take away from this and how they use what’s happening to motivate themselves going forward, whether it’s college, the workforce or military service.”
Parishville-Hopkinton and Colton-Pierrepont sit at the lower end of the scale in terms of the number of teams and participants they support but the impact of losing their spring sports seasons is no less discouraging. In fact, noted PHCS AD Steve LaRose, the loss may be even more acutely felt.
“I know that sports isn’t everything but for a place like Parishville, it means an awful lot,” he said. “It stinks the way things are going down right now and it’s huge for the community to not have their sports. The support from the community is one of the foundations for the great success of PHCS sports.”
“It’s trying times for all of us but it’s definitely been toughest on our seniors. We had quite a few of them on the baseball and softball teams,” he added. “The kids really deserve better. Hopefully, we can come up with a way of recognizing all the seniors in the section.”
Despite feeling “pretty miserable” these days due to a lack of high school sports, Colton-Pierrepont AD Craig Bogart, who coaches varsity girls soccer in the fall, was looking forward to getting back on schedule by the end of summer vacation.
“With everything happening so quickly, it looked pretty obvious from the get-go that they weren’t going to be able to do spring sports,” he noted. “I’m very optimistic that we can do something in the fall. Hopefully, that’s down the road far enough and we’ve had enough time to be better prepared.”
In announcing the cancellation of all spring sports by the 11 sections in the state, NYSPHSAA stated that “President Paul Harrica will begin the process of selecting members to serve on an ad hoc committee to address and analyze the potential impact of COVID-19 on the fall 2020 interscholastic athletic season. The ad hoc committee will include school and district superintendents, principals, athletic directors, Section Executive Directors and NYSPHSAA’s Executive Director as well as potential representation from the NYS Education Department, NYS School Boards Association and the NYS Department of Health. The committee will convene to make recommendations if needed to NYSPHSAA’s 11 member Sections to assist with planning and coordination of high school athletic programs.”
NYSPHSAA canceled the four remaining winter state championship events on March 23 and was forced to cancel all spring state championships on April 27 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their Sections. Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers. Please stay safe and stay positive during this difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.