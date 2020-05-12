POTSDAM — Sophomore Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) and seniors Kristoff Saunders (Queens), Jayquan Thomas (Hollis), Danny Delsol-Lowry (Queens) and Aaron Armstrong (Lisbon) have been honored by the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball program for the 2019-20 season.
Brown is the team’s MVP and the seniors share the Coaches Award.
This season, Brown earned numerous major awards. He was named a second team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, third team All-American and East Region Player of the Year by D3hoops.com, SUNYAC Player of the Year and first team All-SUNYAC. The forward led the Bears and the SUNYAC in scoring this season with 24.2 points-per-game and was second on the team and fifth in the league with 8.6 rebounds-per-game. He was named the conference player of the week four times and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week on Feb. 18. In a 76-62 victory at Oswego State on Feb. 15, Brown scored a career-high 42 points, one shy of the program’s single-game record. He is Potsdam’s fifth conference player of the year and ninth All-American.
Saunders gave the Bears a tough inside presence for his four seasons. The center played in 93 career games, including 17 this year, with 27 starts. Saunders shot 52.7 percent from the floor and totaled 284 points, 280 rebounds, 25 blocks and 23 assists. He was a key piece of the class that turned the program around.
Thomas, a guard, was second team All-SUNYAC this season. He scored a career-high 16.8 points-per-game, second best on the team and seventh best in the SUNYAC. He scored a season-high 27 points in the Bears 75-72 semifinal victory over SUNY Oneonta on Feb 28. Thomas reached 1,000 points for his career in an 83-73 win over SUNY Cortland on Jan. 25. He finished his career with 1,179 points.
Delsol-Lowry, a third team all-conference selection, finished third on the team with a personal best 12.6 points-per-game and led the Bears with 76 assists. The guard scored his 1,000th point in a 77-67 victory over Oswego State on Jan. 24. Delsol-Lowry scored a career-high 28 points against SUNY Purchase on Dec. 14. He scored 1,119 points in his four years at Potsdam and led the team in assists (293) and steals (169).
Armstrong, a former Madrid-Waddington standout, is one of the most unsung players on a very good Potsdam basketball team. He proved to be one the program’s top defenders and was routinely given some of the toughest assignments. He started all 26 games he played this season and only missed two of the team’s 103 in his four years. Despite being known for his defense, he shot 43.2 percent from the floor in his career. He totaled 403 points, 349 rebounds, 184 assists, 19 blocks and 68 steals.
The Bears posted a 20-7 overall record and a 14-4 conference mark this season, earning the two seed in the SUNYAC Tournament and reaching the conference championship game. It was Potsdam’s first 20-win campaign and SUNYAC Final appearance since 2005. The Bears open 2020-21 at the Wesleyan Tip-Off Tourney on Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.