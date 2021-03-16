THERESA — Scott White had post-traumatic stress disorder under control since he got his service dog. But Leo got spooked and ran off during a hike on Wellesley Island last week, causing Mr. White to slip back into seizures and then be rushed to the hospital.
Mr. White, a retired veteran who spent 27 years in the Army, is a man whose pain is at a level 10 most of the time after all of his years in service, highlighting not only all he goes through, but all that his wife goes through as well.
Mr. White, who has lived in Theresa for 13 years, suffers from pseudo-seizures, which are psychological seizures that come on from severe mental stress. His seizures come on from PTSD, which often causes him to black out and potentially harm himself because of the disease.
Usually he’ll have a seizure and come out of it 10 minutes later, thanks to the years of help from his wife, Kerstin. There have been three times when his episodes lengthened, and one of them was when he lost his service dog for nearly a week.
They got Leo on Fort Drum two years ago, and the dog became a game-changing service dog for Mr. White. It was somewhat lucky that the dog had the service instinct. Leo might not be fully trained, but he still knows when Mr. White is in pain and always lays next to him, on his feet or his chest for comfort.
“Two years ago you wouldn’t have gotten my husband out of the house for a nature walk,” Mrs. White said. “For whatever reason, Leo has this bond with him that no one else has.”
On the morning of March 7, Mr. White, his wife and their four dogs went for a hike on the trails at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellesley Island. They were less than a mile away from the nature center, finishing their walk, when Mrs. White decided to start putting their dogs back on the leash. In hindsight she blames herself, even though many on hiking trails let their dogs run off the leash.
A few hikers were walking by at the same time, which startled their dog Leo. Mrs. White said she tried to run after him but slipped and landed on her knee that was reconstructed two years ago. As Mr. White wrangled the other three dogs, it was too late to run after Leo.
“I just remember Leo looking at me when I was on the ground and then he bolted,” Mrs. White said.
They spent all morning and much of the afternoon looking for their dog. They decided to take a break at about 4 p.m.
Mr. White got into the car to go home. He was crying because Leo was gone, and it would later be determined it was the point when he started to black out.
Mr. and Mrs. White got home with their three dogs, ready to resume looking for Leo on Tuesday morning. Roughly five minutes into Mr. White’s sleep, he started to have his first seizure. Mrs. White said she saw him start to peddle his feet and arms like he was drowning, which alluded to a near-drowning experience he had as a kid and indicated that his seizures are ignited by PTSD and can be expressed through past trauma.
“So that was interesting,” Mrs. White said. “That was trauma that came up from childhood.”
Mrs. White at this point has a checklist she goes through to determine the severity of his seizures. She knows he did his service and made that sacrifice for the military and that it’s her turn to help him as much as she can. The seizure and the trauma were the first two checks, and then the third set the tone for the third long episode of his life. She said Mr. White went to the door without shoes and no jacket. He tried ripping open the front door so she unlocked the dead bolt and decided it was time he went to the hospital.
“What really brought it on is the fact that Leo was gone,” Mrs. White said. “Leo is my husband’s lifeline, as silly as that sounds.”
Mr. White spent the night at Samaritan Medical Center and was ready to get back to Wellesley to look for Leo. His wife asked him not to, especially since he had another seizure after spending a night in the hospital. He finally agreed to hold off, but there was a flood of support from the community.
Park rangers were out looking with trained dogs. Officials with U.S. Border and Customs Protection came to help with night-vision. Staff at the nature center were integral in the search, and not to mention the countless private residents who helped look for Leo on their own. Their daughter, Chloe, organized for fliers to be made and she herself walked 11 miles just on Monday looking for Leo. Mrs. White walked nearly 30 miles throughout the week, mostly with one of their other dogs who is a sibling to Leo.
“I could have not asked for a better community than that,” she said. “I was stunned. It was beautiful.”
There was one sighting of Leo on Monday, which gave hope since Sunday night was so cold. Mr. White was rejuvenated to get back out there Tuesday, and he didn’t hold back. He drove up and down Wellesley Island nearly 200 miles a day. He would then park his truck near the trails and sleep on the island overnight — on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Four days into Leo being gone, Mr. White was at home for a rest when he got a call from someone saying they saw the dog. He drove his truck back to Wellesley and began looking again. Trying to stay awake, Mr. White fell asleep in his truck shortly after midnight. He had left some chicken outside, which is a treat he and Leo often shared. It was gone when he woke up in the morning.
Mr. White got a call Friday, reporting another Leo sighting. At this point, most were assuming Leo would be skittish and afraid of people. Regardless, Mr. White went to where Leo was seen, saw him and called to him.
“For being as panicky and crazy as Leo had been for that week,” Mrs. White said, “for him to actually recognize Scott’s voice and come directly to him, that was huge.”
The dog had frost bite on his nose and some cuts on his feet, but Mr. White and Leo were reunited.
“I found the little guy,” he said, “and it was lucky. People were reporting seeing coyotes and wolves out there.”
There’s more to this than finding a beloved dog. Leo is his crutch when Mr. White needs it, which is the role Mrs. White has played for years. She spent countless hours trying to convince doctors that his seizures were psychological — even when it felt like no one was believing her.
“Until Leo came along, I was his PTSD dog,” Mrs. White said. “I can see it coming. I can tell you exactly how he reacts. Those are the things people might not understand.”
Now Leo can see it coming. Mrs. White still cares for her husband every day, but it makes her life a little easier knowing that Leo is back home. Before Leo, she has come home to her husband unconscious, and now with Leo she might not have to worry about what she’s driving toward after work every day.
“I love my husband so much and I told him we’re not giving up until we bring him home,” she said. “You don’t leave a battle buddy behind. You don’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.