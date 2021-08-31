With the breeze weaving through the amazing geometric patterns of their threads, works of string art are perfect for the hot season.
String artists hook colorful threads onto nails attached to wooden frames to create a variety of beautiful patterns. Any room can be aesthetically improved with the addition of some string art on the wall.
String artist Kumiko Misaki was born in Hyogo Prefecture and studied ceramics at the Osaka University of Arts. She became fascinated with the beauty of the form about eight years ago when she attended a class at the invitation of a friend.
“String art’s great beauty lies in the colors created by the overlapping threads,” she said. While honing her skills in arranging the strings, she also makes her own wooden frames using a technique she learned at a joinery, making her works all the more beautiful.
The strings form straight lines when they are tightly stretched, but they can also appear curved by slightly shifting the height of the nails.
“There are not many straight lines in nature, and only humans can create them,” Misaki said. “It is really fun to draw curves while using straight lines.” A large piece of string art can take up to three months for her to complete.
Recently, Misaki has been expanding the scope of her work to include three-dimensional pieces.
She uses threads of various materials such as hemp, silk and polyester, with different thicknesses depending on the work. Her favorite is temari thread, ordinarily used to make temari thread balls, because it appears to shine in the light. She sometimes uses threads that she has dyed herself with indigo.
By combining threads of delicate colors, she can express beautiful Japanese scenes.
“The color of the ocean is completely different from the color of the sky, even though they are both blue,” Misaki said.
It is also fun choosing threads that can express exquisite colors, she said.
She has held solo exhibitions in a number of places, including New York and Tokyo.
Misaki is also working to popularize the string art form by offering courses for beginners, which can be completed in about three hours. In the courses, students are asked to attach threads of the color of their choice onto the nails of a wooden frame.
“When you concentrate on attaching the threads, you become absorbed in the process,” she said. “After completing the work, participants often say, ‘My head feels clearer.’
“They’re fun to make and display. I hope people can find a new way of expressing themselves.”
