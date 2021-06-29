Arthur W. Rankin, 91, of Chateaugay, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Elderwood at Uihlein in Lake Placid.
Calling hours will be held at the Chateaugay Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay on July 6 at noon.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home.
