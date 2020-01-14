Arthur W. Rosecrans, 92, husband of Mary E. ‘ Betty’ Rosecrans, passed away January 11, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village. A graveside service will be in the spring. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary will follow. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Arthur W. Rosecrans
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.