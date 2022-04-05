POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is accepting applications for $100,000 in North Country Arts Recovery Fund grants for artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be available to individual artists and arts organizations in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and Franklin counties, and the St. Regis Mohawk territory.
The application deadline is May 31. Grants will be dispersed to cover costs from July 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.
“Funding is available to 501(c)3 nonprofits, units of state, local or tribal government, nonprofit institutions of higher education, as well as individual artists,” SLC Arts said in an announcement. “Fixed awards are $2,500 and $5,000 for individual artists, and $5,000 and $10,000 for organizations. Unlike other grant programs administered by SLC Arts, the North Country Arts Recovery Fund supports general operating expenses, such as salaries, artist fees, and facilities costs.”
Matching funds are not required.
Eligible expenses that can be covered for organizations include salary support, full or partial, for one or more staff positions; fees/stipends for artists or contractual personnel to support the services they provide for specific activities in support of the subgrantee organization’s day-to-day operations; and facilities costs such as rent and utilities. Capital improvements are not covered.
Other eligible expenses include costs associated with health and safety supplies for staff, visitors or audiences, such as personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer; indirect costs (10% de minimis applies); and marketing and promotion costs.
Allowable expenses for individual artists are artist fees/stipends to support services provided for specific programs and activities consistent with the mission of SLC Arts. That includes presentations, training, research and/or creation of artwork, with tangible outcomes required. The maximum hourly pay rate is $50 per hour.
Applications will be evaluated on artistic merit, artistic excellence, demonstration of financial need and use of funds.
Organizations will be required to submit documentation that includes proof of nonprofit status; board of directors list; 2019, 2020 and 2021 profit and loss statements; 2022 projected budget, a budget worksheet and work samples.
Individual artists will be required to submit proof of residency, a resume/CV and work samples.
For more information and to apply, visit wdt.me/xRZpUe.
SLC Arts will hold virtual information sessions on to-be-announced dates in April and May.
The money is from the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan Subgranting for Local Arts Agencies program, administered by SLC Arts.
