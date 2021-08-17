CLAYTON — River Muse Art Gallery & Studio is hosting its fourth annual 1000 Islands Plein Air Artists Competition at 4 p.m. today through 2 p.m. Saturday.
A total of 19 competitors are taking part.
The public can look for the “Plein Air Art Spot” signs and watch artists work from their easels at various locations in the Thousand Islands. Painting boundaries are all of the riverside and rural areas from Tibbetts Point Lighthouse at Cape Vincent to Kring Point State Park, including the Villages of Clayton, Depauville, LaFargeville, and Alexandria Bay; all of the Jefferson County, St. Lawrence River islands to the US-Canadian International Boundary.
The entirety of historic Grindstone Island is included within painting limits on Friday.
All artworks are for sale. People may bid on artworks as they are being created on location. A portion of proceeds to benefit Depauville Free Library and Hawn Memorial Library, Clayton.
The public is invited to the closing activities which begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio, 229 John St. Plein Air 2021 Judge Kim Hoerster of Georgetown, Texas, will choose first place: $400, second place: $300 and third, $200. The honorable mention prize is $100 and the public will choose the $50 People’s Choice Award.
The awards ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Saturday. Bids for all artworks will close at 4 p.m. unless otherwise extended. Winning bidders will be notified, and they can pick up their artworks until closing at 7 p.m. Saturday. Any artworks not sold can be purchased at opening bid price until 5 p.m.
Tommy Gunn Band will perform for the public closing reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Light faire and refreshments will be served
The 2021 slate of competitors:
Rose Brenner, Bedford, Indiana; Jan Byington (2020 second prize winner), Clayton; William Christopherson, Watertown; Thomas Contino, Henderson; Kim Gates-Flick, Howard, Penn.; Lee Hanford (2020 first prize winner), Fair Haven; Donna Glahn, Hammond and Mountain Top, Penn.; and Barbara Jablonski, Pittsford.
Also, Laura Rock-Kopczak, Clayton and Saugerties; Jerry Merrill, Rodman; Mary Mitchell, Alexandria Bay; Teresa Eckerman-Pheil, Ossining; Cheryl Simeone, Three Mile Bay; Judy Soprano, Livonia; Paul Allen Taylor, Rochester; Christine Tisa, Clayton; Lisa Wagner, Wellesley Island; Catherine Whitehead, Glen Gardner, N.J., and Stephen Yaussi, Henderson.
Award sponsors are Michael Ringer, St. Lawrence Gallery-Clayton, Orion Gallery & Studio, Focal Point Framing, Antique Boat Museum and River Muse Art Gallery & Studio.
