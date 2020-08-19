CLAYTON — The River Muse Art Gallery & Studio here will host the 2020 Clayton — 1000 Islands Plein Air Artists Competition today, Friday and Saturday.
The public is invited to visit artists at their easels, as they paint at locations throughout the village of Clayton, the surrounding 1000 Islands and Depauville areas. All artworks will be available for bidding and purchase while the artists paint in full view of the public.
Social distancing and current COVID-19 pandemic guidelines will be enforced.
Artists will display “Plein Air Artist” signs as they work. The public is invited to visit each artist as they create, however they are asked to please wear facial coverings and maintain at least a 6 feet distance from artists and their artworks at their easels.
Each of the completed plein air artworks will be brought to the outdoor display area at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio, 229 John St., Clayton at 2 p.m. Saturday for public viewing, judging and final bidding. This year’s event will be judged by nationally recognized plein air artist Kirk Larsen, of Hicksville, Long Island.
The final bidding and awards presentations will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, where the public will have the chance to bid on and purchase any of the original artworks created on location by the participating plein air artists.
Proceeds from artwork sales will benefit Hawn Memorial and Depauville Free public libraries.
