FULTON — CNY Arts Center’s 10th annual Snow Day takes a step away from tradition this year with the opening of a new Cinema Arts Theatre in the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St in downtown Fulton.
The Paramount/Nickelodeon movie of the same name, Snow Day, will debut the new projection system with showings throughout the day, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m.
The movie that premiered in 2000 was a popular hit with kids in a story about an unexpected overnight snowfall ... impassable roads ... a no-school, no-rules snow day and a cast of characters including Chevy Chase, Jean Smart and Chris Elliot. This film is noted to be silly fun, perfect for kids and families celebrating a Snow Day.
The annual day of carnival games, prizes, arts and crafts, and concessions traditionally kicks off on the last Saturday in January and combines representatives from community agencies hosting game booths and prize options. This year the pandemic required the organization to reconsider the traditional activities in light of social distancing and health concerns.
“We are so excited to host our 10th Annual Snow Day and grateful to have the new movie projection system in place just in time,” Executive Director Nancy Fox said. “We have such a good time every year with simple family fun. It’s an annual tradition we look forward to every year and we hated to cancel completely.
“With limited seating of 20 seats per screening, and sanitizing between each one, we can provide a safe environment, seating people in family groups and restricting lines at concessions. We hope to increase audience size as state restrictions ease in the coming months, slowly and steadily building a growing and diverse audience base.”
The movie projection system was installed during the holidays with funding from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and is planned to deliver classic family movies, art films and documentaries, and independent films in support of the growing CNY film industry.
“We’re working to set a calendar of movie events everyone can look forward to and enjoy a movie right here in Fulton,” Fox continued. “While we won’t be presenting new releases and recent features, there is a huge library of favorites to draw from. We’re also happy to receive suggestions from the community. We hope to do at least one movie a month to start.”
To celebrate the grand opening of the theatre and the 10th anniversary of Snow Day, each family group or individual that attends will receive a swag bag of items donated by the local agencies that would have participated with a booth or game while sharing information about their organization.
In addition, each child will receive a free grab bag of Snow Day prizes.
“One of the highlights of Snow Day has always been a grand display of prizes,” Fox said. “Prize tickets awarded at each carnival game could be spent at the prize booth and kids had a huge variety of prizes to choose from.
“We hated for kids to lose out on that aspect of Snow Day so we have assembled a grab bag for each child to take home after the movie which helps to celebrate the new movie theatre. We will also draw a winner for one major prize at each screening. Free tickets for the drawing will be handed out and prizes drawn at each showing.
“Our new kitchen will be open with favorite movie box candies, drinks and popcorn too.
“We’re going all out to celebrate our excitement over the movie house and the 10th anniversary of Snow Day. We hope to continue this annual tradition for many years to come and we appreciate the support of the local agencies and patrons who donate prizes each year.”
For movie tickets, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com Seating is limited to 20 per showing at 10 a.m., noon, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. The 2 p.m. showing is sold out to an organization. Showings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. are available for individuals that would like a private showing limited to a select audience.
“It occurred to us some families might like to reserve the entire theatre and limit their risk of virus exposure by inviting a hand-picked group or audience of 20 or less,” Fox added. “Folks can contact me directly to make arrangements.”
For more information, call Fox, at 315-598-ARTS (2787). The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
