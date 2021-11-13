12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market set for Dec. 4, returns as in-person event

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) announced that the 12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will return to an in-person event, set to take place Dec. 4, as part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration. Members of the local and regional community, as well as visitors to the area, are invited and encouraged to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors.
This year’s Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the village of Mexico. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.
Sponsored by CCE Oswego, the Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market brings with it a tradition of connecting consumers with local Oswego County vendors selling products made from the county’s agricultural and natural resources. In addition to finding local goods, shoppers have the opportunity to speak directly to producers and vendors present at the market.
Look for more frequent alerts and reminders on CCE Oswego’s website, thatscooperativeextension.org, and Facebook page leading up to this special event. For more information about the 12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market, contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or ejk247@cornell.edu.
Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or check them out at thatscooperativeextension.org and facebook.com/OswegoCCE to learn more about CCE Oswego.
