12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market vendors announced

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) announced that the 12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will return to an in-person event, set to take place Dec. 4, as part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration. Members of the local and regional community, as well as visitors to the area, are invited to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for amazing, holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors. Vendors can also still apply while available space lasts.
This year’s Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the village of Mexico. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.
The following vendors are a sample of those who will be present:
Ashley Lynn Winery – Mexico
Buttercup Cheese TNG Inc. – Central Square
Dancing Goat Farm – Richland
Heifercreek Haven – Fulton
PondView Products – Williamstown
SK Farms – Parish
Yardley Maple – Mexico
Sponsored by CCE Oswego, the Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market brings with it a tradition of connecting consumers with local Oswego County vendors selling products made from the county’s agricultural and natural resources. In addition to finding local goods, shoppers have the opportunity to speak directly to producers and vendors present at the market.
Look for more frequent alerts and reminders from CCE Oswego at tinyurl.com/ 2021HolidayFarmersMarket and facebook.com/OswegoCCE . For more information, contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or ejk247@cornell.edu.
