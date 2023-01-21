12th Annual Snow Day returns

Charley Stoutenger tries on the giant snowman in the first Family Fun Snow Day at CNY Arts Center. The 12th Annual Snow Day will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Jan. 28, followed by a movie. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

FULTON - For the past 12 years, the last Saturday in January has signaled a family day at CNY Arts Center. Snow Day will return at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. This year’s theme is baseball and, along with carnival games and prizes, a baseball movie will be included as part of the festivities. Cracker Jacks will be available at the snack bar.

“We’ve had a variety of themes over the years,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox, “usually surrounding snow as a theme. However, for our first Snow Day we had no snow at all much like this year so far, so we improvised with snow “Dough” indoors and built sculptures out of homemade playdough.

