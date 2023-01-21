12th Annual Snow Day returns

FULTON - For the past 12 years, the last Saturday in January has signaled a family day at CNY Arts Center. Snow Day will return at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. This year’s theme is baseball and, along with carnival games and prizes, a baseball movie will be included as part of the festivities. Cracker Jacks will be available at the snack bar.
“We’ve had a variety of themes over the years,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox, “usually surrounding snow as a theme. However, for our first Snow Day we had no snow at all much like this year so far, so we improvised with snow “Dough” indoors and built sculptures out of homemade playdough.
“Over the years we have progressed to a day of carnival games and a very popular prize table that allows kids to ‘shop’ for their prize. We invite non-profit agencies and local businesses to host a game booth and be on hand to talk about their agencies and hand out information,” Fox continues.
“As families move from booth to booth, playing games, prize tickets are awarded. Cashing in those prize tickets is a very big deal – almost like shopping for free. We try to put together a really exciting array of prizes. Big stuffed animals are the most popular. Donations from the community for the prize table are greatly appreciated.
“A lunch combo with hot dog, chips and beverage will be available at the snack bar along with Cracker Jacks and other snacks to support the baseball theme. We will be showing a baseball movie about a group of kids who play ball in a sandlot. Unfortunately, by contract we’re not allowed to name the movie but we promise it is a kid favorite.”
Snow Day opens at 10 a.m. and games run until noon when the movie will start. Carnival tickets are available at the door with a combo of tickets, bag lunch and movie all in one also available.
Agencies and businesses that would like to participate can contact the Arts Center for a free booth. Donations of prizes (new and unused) for the prize booth are also welcomed and can be dropped off at the Arts Center from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday while Nora’s is open.
