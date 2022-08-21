SODUS - Some things new are coming to the 14th Annual Sodus Harvest Fest from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 24 including a dunking booth, demonstrations of: cider making, martial arts, K-9 dogs, fire safety trailer, childrens games and more. Admission is free. Sodus is in between Rochester and Syracuse.
Over 1000 people will come to the 14th Annual Harvest Fest on Main Street in the village of Sodus (Route 104 and Route 88). This will happen rain or shine. People come to see the giant pumpkins or sunflowers. Over 50 vendors will provide local farm produce, flowers, local honey, fresh baked goods, and hard to find items. Other vendors have everything from financial services to leather goods. Food vendors serve up the customary hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages but there are also more food vendors and Imprint Coffee to mention a few.
