16th annual Hannaford Kidz Expo goes virtual

ALBANY — The 16th annual Hannaford Kidz Expo is being presented as a virtual event on the Empire State Plaza website and social media channels.
Virtual programming for this popular, family friendly event began March 9 and will continue throughout the month.
“I am pleased my team at OGS (Office of General Services) has found a creative way to keep the Kidz Expo tradition going strong during this challenging time with a virtual experience offering children and their families fun and educational activities throughout the month of March,” commissioner RoAnn Destito said in a news release.
The Virtual Hannaford Kidz Expo features video content, information and activities focused on education, healthy eating, and an active lifestyle. Approximately three videos will be posted each week for families to enjoy. Several Kidz Expo community partners are contributing to this year’s program, including the New York State Police, Albany Public Library, Whispering Willow Wild Care, and more.
Families are encouraged to follow Empire State Plaza Events channels EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, and PlazaEvents on Twitter and Instagram, to experience all the event has to offer together.
The 2021 Virtual Hannaford Kidz Expo will feature special appearances from the Hannaford Snack Pals. Designed for children ages 5 to 10, Hannaford Snack Pals centers around a world of colorful fruit and vegetable characters.
The Hannaford Snack Pals mobile app also includes a virtual scavenger hunt designed to introduce children to healthy eating habits in a fun and engaging manner.
The New York State Police will present videos featuring a Dodge Charger police car, Sunny the K-9 and drone technologies.
Curious young minds will enjoy presentations by scientists from the New York State Museum. State paleontologist Lisa Amati will focus on invertebrates and modern arthropods, while curator of geology Marian Lupulescu will explore the New York State Museum’s collection of minerals, featuring Herkimer Diamonds and the fluorescents.
Other highlights of the 2021 Virtual Hannaford Kidz Expo:
n Spotlight on rescue animals with Whispering Willow Wild Care.
n A visit to the firehouse with New York State Fire Safety.
n Spring story time with the Albany Public Library.
n How to be a “Ninja at Home” with the Albany Ninja Lab.
“We encourage families to check back throughout the month for new activities and educational entertainment designed for kids of all ages, including health and wellness tips from the Hannaford Snack Pals,” Hannaford Supermarkets regional marketing specialist Olhae Cosh said in a news release.
Online activities are at hannafordsnackpals.com.To follow along with this year’s Virtual Hannaford Kidz Expo and other events at the Empire State Plaza follow @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, @PlazaEvents on Twitter and Instagram or call the OGS Convention & Cultural Events Office at 518-474-4759.
An archive of Virtual Kidz Expo content will be posted online at empirestateplaza.ny.gov.
