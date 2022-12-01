19th Annual Christmas in Mexico Dec. 3

Pictured is a sleigh on display at the 2021 Christmas in Mexico.

MEXICO - The 19th Annual Christmas in Mexico will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Events will be held throughout the village of Mexico.

There will be plenty of vendors and raffles from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mexico elementary and the high school, as well as at local churches.

