19th Annual Christmas in Mexico Dec. 3

MEXICO - The 19th Annual Christmas in Mexico will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Events will be held throughout the village of Mexico.
There will be plenty of vendors and raffles from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mexico elementary and the high school, as well as at local churches.
Cornell Co-operative Extension will hold their holiday farmers market at the VFW.
Numerous school groups will host events during Christmas in Mexico including:
Mexico Academy and Central School faculty will be at the high school rear entry with free books and at the elementary school they will hold a fundraiser for Dollars for Scholars,
The Middle School Lighthouse Team will hold a fundraiser.
The Art Honor Society has a free craft for the kids to make and take.
At the elementary school the MACS Transportation Team will hold a fundraiser to help provide Christmas gifts for students in the district.
Local shops will also take part in the festivities. Many will have sales during the event. Mexico Liquor will have a wine tasting. The Mexico Library will have numerous activities, including gingerbread house making for a small fee.
Letters to Santa can be dropped in the mailbox at the village gazebo.
A Stop-To-Stamp contest runs until 3 p.m., see the Christmas in Mexico program for more details. The program will be available on Saturday,
New this year people can park and ride the free shuttle bus from the parking lot at the Oswego County Department of Social Services, corner of Spring Street and Norman Avenue. The bus has 10 stops on a continuous loop and runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. there will be free horse drawn carriage rides within the village.
Re-usable shopping bags with the Christmas in Mexico logo will be for sale for $2. They will be available where vendors are located. Proceeds from the sale of the bags goes toward future events in Mexico.
Oswego Valley Railroad Association will have their trains on display from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. They will also have the display up from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Entry is free.
Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum, 3250 Main St., offers a museum tour, Chandler and Ames Bank tour, raffles and refreshments. They also have a tinsmith demonstration and a 10% discount on books and merchandise.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will have their first meet-and-greet session at the fire hall from 3-4:30 p.m. while music is played by the Mexico Brass Band.
The lighted parade begins at 5 p.m. and will start at the elementary school on Academy Street and then will head east down Main Street to the fire station.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will again greet children at the fire station while music is being played by the Mexico Academy and Central School band. High school cheerleaders will provide free drinks and snacks.
