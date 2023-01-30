19th annual winter gala to benefit Augustinian Academy plans to be a ‘rootin’ tootin’ good time’

The 2019 Winter Gala theme was The Roaring ‘20s. Pictured here are the prize winners for the best costumes. Prizes were given, from left, to Richard and Michelle Buckingham for best dressed couple. Yolanda Skvorak was deemed to have the best flapper costume shown with her date Frank Skvorak. Jake Flores received honors for being most dapper male, pictured with his date Ania Flores. Photo submitted

CARTHAGE — Although it has gone through many changes, the 19th annual winter gala still remains true to its purpose, to get people out — combating cabin fever — and to benefit Augustinian Academy.

The winter fundraiser has become a tradition, held in memory of former school principal Sister John Mary Brockway, who conceived the idea for the event but passed away before the first celebration with a Mardi Gras theme in 2004. A few years ago, the theme was changed to the Roaring ’20s, in 2021 the event was held virtually with an auction and to-go dinner baskets and last year a 1950s sock hop themed gala was held. This year’s event will be a Boot Scootin’ Barn Boogie.

