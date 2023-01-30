CARTHAGE — Although it has gone through many changes, the 19th annual winter gala still remains true to its purpose, to get people out — combating cabin fever — and to benefit Augustinian Academy.
The winter fundraiser has become a tradition, held in memory of former school principal Sister John Mary Brockway, who conceived the idea for the event but passed away before the first celebration with a Mardi Gras theme in 2004. A few years ago, the theme was changed to the Roaring ’20s, in 2021 the event was held virtually with an auction and to-go dinner baskets and last year a 1950s sock hop themed gala was held. This year’s event will be a Boot Scootin’ Barn Boogie.
“The gala planning committee chose this theme thinking that by February, folks in the north country would likely enjoy a fun theme with traditionally summer foods they may be missing,” said Talitha Workman, Academy advancement director.
According to the advancement director, Augustinian Academy staff have embraced the gala theme and are honing their country line dancing skills in hopes of performing at the gala.
“We are also planning to introduce our students to some fun line dances this winter during their gym classes or as an after school activity,” said Mrs. Workman.
The fundraiser kicks off Catholic Schools Week at Augustinian Academy.
“We are so excited for the Boot Scootin’ Barn Boogie Gala,” said school principal Mary Ann Margrey. “It will be a great opportunity to support Augustinian Academy and have a rootin’ tootin’ good time!”
The silent auction features baskets and gift certificates from individuals and businesses throughout the north country. The more than 30 items include a basket from Chick-fil-A with swag and gift cards, a night’s stay for two at the Comfort Inn and Suites and four tickets to a Syracuse Crunch hockey game.
In addition, a Blackstone grill, donated by a school parent and St. James parishioner, will be raffled. In keeping with the evening’s theme there will be a Whiskey and Wine Draw. Participants will walk away with a surprise bottle of whiskey and/or wine for a small donation.
“We expect some trading and bartering among our guests,” said the event organizer.
There will also be a contest for best dressed cowboy and cowgirl contest.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St., with a cocktail hour followed by dinner at 6 p.m. On the menu are some down home favorites — St. Louis ribs, barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, tossed salad, seasonal veggie, rolls and homemade desserts. There will be a cash bar available and one drink ticket will be included in the event price of $35 per person. Tickets for the event my be purchased at the school’s front office or online at c-augustinian.org.
The night tops off with dancing to the music of The Patti Stanford Band, a five-piece band featuring classic country and ‘50s and ‘60s music, playing from 7 to 10 p.m.
“We are so grateful for our sponsors, without whose generosity this event would not be possible,” said Mrs. Workman. “These community sponsors recognize that our school makes the north country a better place to live.”
Top Sponsors for the event are Carthage Area Hospital, The Knights of Columbus Father John J. Cosmic Council 291 and Fuller Insurance Agency.
