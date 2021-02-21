SYRACUSE - The pandemic may have had an impact on the number of entries, but not on the creative abilities of the students who submitted thousands of artworks to be judged for the 2021 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Through the ongoing, support of M&T Bank, program sponsor, and Onondaga Community College, program host, this annual competition was able to go virtual and digital in its effort to recognize the achievement of students representing 70 junior and senior high schools throughout 13 Central New York counties.
In mid-January, over 2,360 pieces were evaluated, remotely, by 45 volunteer judges-professional artists, educators and photographers. Their online selections resulted in a total of 594 Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards in 17 categories, 22 awards for six-piece portfolios of graduating seniors and 572 awards for individual works from students in grades eight-12. Gold/first place selections will be entered in national competition and results will be announced this spring. The CNY region received 27 national honors, last year.
A virtual exhibit and awards ceremony are planned for February to celebrate student artists, teachers and area supporters. They will feature a display of all the winning art, as well as pieces receiving local awards, special recognition and cash prizes. Participating sponsors include Light Work, Syracuse Cultural Workers, S.I. Newhouse School/Visual Communications Department, John D. Barrow Art Gallery, Tracy L. Haylor Memorial Fund, Rudy Hellmann Photography, Clayscapes, Independent Potters’ Association of CNY, The Print Hub Syracuse and Onondaga Community College Foundation. Everson Museum of Art, in Syracuse, will virtually display a selection of works.
For over 70 years area art teachers have volunteered with the CNY Art Council to coordinate this national program, which is the largest annual student art competition in America. Scholastic, Inc. founded The Scholastic Art Program in 1923.
2021 Scholastic Art Winners/Oswego County Area
Paul V. Moore High School - Central Square
Gold Key: Ella Dolce, photography; Evelyn Dolce, photography (3).
Silver Key: Meadow Auslander, photography; Ella Dolce, photography; Evelyn Dolce, photography.
Honorable Mention: Kiera Barcomb, Ella Dolce (4), Evelyn Dolce (4), Samantha Moran, Karina Stewart (3).
Oswego City Schools
Silver Key: Emily Blake, painting.
John C. Birdlebough High School - Phoenix
Gold Key: Arlin Russo, digital art; Kylie Russo, digital art.
Silver Key: Kylie Russo, Digital Art.
Honorable Mention: Chloe Calkins (2), Summer Koegel, Kylie Russo (3).
Emerson J. Dillon Middle School - Phoenix
Honorable Mention: Brooklyn Olschewske.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.