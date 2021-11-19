PALERMO - Once again this year’s “Christmas in Palermo” will feature a drive-thru experience starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Palermo United Methodist Church, 11 County Route 35, Fulton. The annual church community tree lighting will kick off this event with a blessing from Pastor Tammie Nipper before the first car starts through.
The “Grinch” will be there to welcome people. He will have a collection box if people would like to donate canned goods for the Christmas boxes and/or a gift for a child to support the Angel Tree Mission. Items specifically needed will be posted on the Facebook page, but all items are welcomed.
People will encounter many stations among many light displays on their way through where the children will find Santa waving to them and Santa’s elves will pass out a gift to all the children. A postal box will be located near Santa to mail Santa letters. A Santa letter will be included in school flyers that will be going home, they can also bring own.
Once again they’ll offer homemade Christmas cookies and candy made on location for a donation of $8 a dozen. At this station people will meet the Cookie Monster and also Mrs. Santa. Trail Life USA Trailmen will offer pre-packaged S’mores, and American Heritage Girls will offer hot cocoa kits called “Snowman Soup” look closely for Frosty the Snowman by the bonfire.
Don’t miss the station offering a “craft kit in a bag.” People will get a bag with all the parts and pieces to assemble a nice craft at home for themselves or as a gift for someone. The popular basket drawing can be viewed through the drive-thru. It will offer two “huge” baskets-one for just kids and one for the family. The drawing will be live on Facebook at 7 p.m.
There will be “a “Live Nativity” which will be the last thing people will see on their way out depicting the real meaning of Christmas.
Remember to look for Grover, Oscar and Rudolph on the way through. New this year they are inviting local businesses or even local families to host a “trunk lighting display”. Contact on Facebook or leave a message at 315-598-4888 if people would like to join in.
All COVID-19 requirements will be met.
Palermo worship services are held Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday School at 11:15 a.m. As an added event the “Kid’s Christmas Tree Shop” will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during December. Here kids can shop for presents for their families. Most items are 25 cents unless marked differently.
